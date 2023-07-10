1 year later and Jay Lee’s body is still missing

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s been over a year and the body of a missing Ole Miss student has still not been found.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing July 8 of 2022. His car was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartment Complex in Oxford that morning.

Lee’s car was found two days later at a different apartment complex only 8 minutes away.

The man facing first-degree murder charges for Lee’s death, Timothy Herrington Jr., is currently out on bond.

Herrington has maintained his innocence since being charged. He’s also tried filing a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, claiming he was being held in jail illegally.

Oxford police say they’re continuing to search for Jimmie Jay Lee’s body.

