Alabama House Democrats invite public to learn about redistricting

House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party,...
House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party, Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County, calls this agenda very bold and practical He says they want their bills to have a direct and meaningful impact on Alabamians.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic representatives are looking to answer your questions about the upcoming special legislative session.

The purpose of the session is to adopt a new congressional map. The need for a new map comes after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Alabama’s current map violates the Voting Rights Act.

The Caucaus will hold the following town halls across the state:

  • July 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church 2009 22nd AVE N Birmingham, AL 35234
  • July 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Anniston City Meeting Ctr. 1615 Noble St. Anniston, AL 36201
  • July 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Gilliard Elementary School 2757 Dauphin Island Pkwy Mobile, AL 36605
  • July 17, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Mae Jemison High School 5000 Pulaski Pike Huntsville, AL 35810

The party will not hold a meeting in Montgomery instead, there is a public hearing this Thursday at 1:30 PM at the Statehouse for people to speak in front of the reapportionment committee.

Minority leader representative Anthony Daniels says they want to educate the public on what the congressional map could look like and on the legislative process.

“These are not just town hall meetings for a party. These are town hall meetings for constituents. And at the end of the day when you’re elected as a representative, your job is to represent all the people in your district regardless of their party affiliation,” Daniels said.

Daniels adds that they will also recap the 2023 legislative session.

The special legislative session will begin on July 17th at 2 PM.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo

Latest News

Rumond Mcnair, Karicus Lewis, and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee, Brandon Presley, makes a stop in Meridian to rollout...
Democratic Candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, makes stop in Meridian
BWI Companies Inc. celebrates fifth year anniversary in Marion.
BWI Companies Inc. celebrates fifth year anniversary
- clipped version
It’s been over a year since the Clarkdale High School softball field was severely damaged by an...
Clarkdale Highs School softball field tornado damage cleanup continues, construction in progress