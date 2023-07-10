BWI Companies Inc. celebrates fifth year anniversary

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The BWI Companies Inc. celebrated its fifth year anniversary in Marion on Monday. BWI is a turf and landscape distributor.

As a part of the celebration, the company unveiled its uniquely painted carousel horse inspired by the trucks driven by BWI employees.

The around-town carousel horses bought and placed in front of businesses in Meridian and Marion are part of a community art project, where proceeds benefit Hope Village for Children.

Robert Bunch, the Co-President and Chief Administrator of BWI said they are dedicated to supporting the community.

“The timing was great. The carousel was delivered last week. We got it mounted within the last day or so. It coincides with our five-year anniversary, for this location being in Marion. We moved to Marion five years ago and got opened up. We’ve used all local contractors and local developers. All of our people were locals here. We want to always give back to the local community,” said Bunch.

Hope Village for Children is a social service organization that serves as an emergency shelter for children across the state.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo

Latest News

Rumond Mcnair, Karicus Lewis, and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee, Brandon Presley, makes a stop in Meridian to rollout...
Democratic Candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, makes stop in Meridian
- clipped version
It’s been over a year since the Clarkdale High School softball field was severely damaged by an...
Clarkdale Highs School softball field tornado damage cleanup continues, construction in progress