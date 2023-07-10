BWI Companies Inc. celebrates fifth year anniversary

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The BWI Companies Inc. celebrated its fifth year anniversary in Marion on Monday. BWI is a turf and landscape distributor.

As a part of the celebration, the company unveiled its uniquely painted carousel horse inspired by the trucks driven by BWI employees.

The around-town carousel horses bought and placed in front of businesses in Meridian and Marion are part of a community art project, where proceeds benefit Hope Village for Children.

Robert Bunch, the Co-President and Chief Administrator of BWI said they are dedicated to supporting the community.

“The timing was great. The carousel was delivered last week. We got it mounted within the last day or so. It coincides with our five-year anniversary, for this location being in Marion. We moved to Marion five years ago and got opened up. We’ve used all local contractors and local developers. All of our people were locals here. We want to always give back to the local community,” said Bunch.

Hope Village for Children is a social service organization that serves as an emergency shelter for children across the state.

