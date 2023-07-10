City of Meridian Arrest Report July 10, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TYNIA EZELL20042015 MOSBY RD APT E1 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
EMMANUEL M HOUSTON20041119 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLIE E CLARK19821330 HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MSVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
WILLIE L IVY1981HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALIKA JORDAN19902428 OLD MARION RD APT A6 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19835806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
KOURTNEY BISHOP19942461 FARMINGTON RD MADISON, GADISORDERLY CONDUCT
PROFANE LANGUAGE
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SHANNON L TENTION19802813 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:58 PM on July 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:02 AM on July 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Sample HTML block

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 10, 2023
Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
If you're in the crypto market, you may want to pay attention. Dozens of Alabamians have fallen...
Alabama Securities Commission warns about “pig butchering” scams being on the rise
Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center