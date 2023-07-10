City of Meridian Arrest Report July 10, 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TYNIA EZELL
|2004
|2015 MOSBY RD APT E1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|EMMANUEL M HOUSTON
|2004
|1119 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|WILLIE E CLARK
|1982
|1330 HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS
|VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|WILLIE L IVY
|1981
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MALIKA JORDAN
|1990
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KOURTNEY BISHOP
|1994
|2461 FARMINGTON RD MADISON, GA
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PROFANE LANGUAGE
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|2813 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 1:58 PM on July 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:02 AM on July 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Sample HTML block
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.