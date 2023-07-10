Clarkdale Highs School softball field tornado damage cleanup continues, construction in progress

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been over a year since the Clarkdale High School softball field was severely damaged by an EF-2 tornado and cleanup on the field continues.

Two tornadoes less than a month apart--ripped the Clarkdale softball field apart. Since April of 2022, the Lauderdale County School District has been working hard to get the lady bulldogs back on their home turf.

LCSD Director of Operations, Adam Foreman said it’s been a lengthy process but they are working to get the construction project bidded out. Once that is completed, they hope to have a contractor ready to move forward with construction on a brand-new field.

“There was so much damage down. The locker room building. There will be some repairs done to it because some of the metal on it was damaged but for the most part, the locker room building was not traumatically damaged. But from the field’s standpoint, dugouts, press boxes, and things like that will be redone. Fencing. We’re looking at doing a hidden facility on the crossroads side of the project so it will be for the most part a total redo,” said Foreman.

Foreman said the goal is to have the field completed by the lady bulldogs 2024 season.

