Democratic Candidate for governor, Brandon Presley, makes stop in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee made a stop in the Queen City on Monday.

Brandon Presley presented a speech at the Lauderdale County Courthouse discussing healthcare policy plans that would help working-class Mississippians.

Presley said his focuses are improving maternity mortality rates, lowering medication costs, appointing medical professionals to leadership positions relating to the healthcare system, and also expanding Medicaid as he pushes for his healthcare policy plans for the race for governor.

“I would work with senators who are attuned to trying to find solutions. I would want that information that is in Senator Hill’s bill to be available to the public and not just to the Commissioner of Insurance, but there’s already efforts afoot to try to bring some transparency to this process, but it involves transparency, reform, it involves Medicaid expansion, and it involves getting somebody at the division of Medicaid that understand the healthcare system and just doesn’t understand politics,” said Presley.

Presley currently serves as a member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

He also served as the mayor of Nettleton from 2001 to 2007.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.