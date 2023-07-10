Family, friends and fellow officers pay respects to Officer Carlos Taylor

A funeral was held on July 10th for Officer Carlos Taylor.
A funeral was held on July 10th for Officer Carlos Taylor.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family, friends and fellow officers paid their respects to Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor on Monday.

Mourners packed Frazer Church to say their goodbyes to a “devoted public servant and family man.”

While there were many tears in the service, there was also laughter as they recalled memories of Taylor. Those who knew him best say he lived a purpose-driven life.

“I Googled shining star, Google said: A shining star is someone who is outstanding and they go beyond the call of duty to get the job done. The first day Carlos stepped into Peter Crump elementary school doors as a kindergartener, he became our shining star. He was the cutest. Of course, he was sharp as a tack,” Linda Fuqua, Taylor’s Elementary School Principal said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke of Carlos’ legacy and making sure all officers have benefits and support from the state.

“The legacy of Carlos Taylor is one that we should never forget. And it’s certainly one that we can never pay back,” Reed said. “We have done things to help, but it will never, ever be enough. And I promise you this. Carlos, his legacy, will live loud in the coming weeks. As we push the Alabama legislature to ensure every Alabama city has the right to give our fallen officers the benefits and support they need to be home. It shouldn’t matter.”

Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash in 2017. The crash left him with life-altering injuries, including a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.

Despite his condition, Taylor lived another six years and was recognized as the District Attorney’s Officer of the Month. He passed away suddenly on June 30th, just 10 days before his 29th birthday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Monday until sunset in honor of Taylor.

A viewing for Taylor was held Sunday at, E.G. Cummings Funeral Home. Both Montgomery police and the fire department were in attendance.

Caption

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
Tennessee soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos drugged, raped, and recorded the attacks on young...
Tennessee soccer coach drugged, raped, recorded attacks on children, police say
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo

Latest News

Marion Mayor reacts to PERS
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding
Reconciliation Week Lemonade Day
Reconciliation Week turns “Lemons” into “Lemonade”
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the right lane on Hwy. 39, between 26th...
Traffic advisory for Meridian drivers
Hello everyone, and happy Monday. I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather today because...
Heating up again this week