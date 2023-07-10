Family, friends and fellow officers pay respects to Officer Carlos Taylor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family, friends and fellow officers paid their respects to Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor on Monday.

Mourners packed Frazer Church to say their goodbyes to a “devoted public servant and family man.”

While there were many tears in the service, there was also laughter as they recalled memories of Taylor. Those who knew him best say he lived a purpose-driven life.

“I Googled shining star, Google said: A shining star is someone who is outstanding and they go beyond the call of duty to get the job done. The first day Carlos stepped into Peter Crump elementary school doors as a kindergartener, he became our shining star. He was the cutest. Of course, he was sharp as a tack,” Linda Fuqua, Taylor’s Elementary School Principal said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke of Carlos’ legacy and making sure all officers have benefits and support from the state.

“The legacy of Carlos Taylor is one that we should never forget. And it’s certainly one that we can never pay back,” Reed said. “We have done things to help, but it will never, ever be enough. And I promise you this. Carlos, his legacy, will live loud in the coming weeks. As we push the Alabama legislature to ensure every Alabama city has the right to give our fallen officers the benefits and support they need to be home. It shouldn’t matter.”

Taylor was critically injured in an on-duty crash in 2017. The crash left him with life-altering injuries, including a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.

Despite his condition, Taylor lived another six years and was recognized as the District Attorney’s Officer of the Month. He passed away suddenly on June 30th, just 10 days before his 29th birthday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Monday until sunset in honor of Taylor.

A viewing for Taylor was held Sunday at, E.G. Cummings Funeral Home. Both Montgomery police and the fire department were in attendance.

