First Alert: Severe storms Tuesday & dangerous heat ending the week

Highs are trending above average
Highs are trending above average
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Heavy rain showers have cleared out, but light showers are still possible through the early morning. Rain will clear for much of the day leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures below the average with highs expected to be in the upper 80s this afternoon.

Starting the week rain chances remain slim to none, but heavy rain brings a low potential for hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding for Jasper and Smith county early Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will clear by 9am Tuesday. Remain weather aware and stay updated with Storm Team 11 the low potential could extend into other counties as storms get closers.

Highs are below to near average for the next couple of days, but the heat is ramping back up to close out the week. When humidity is factored in feels-like temperatures are between 105-110 degrees. A limited risk for heat stress is over the area Wednesday, but it is an elevated risk in place for Thursday-Saturday. Know how to identify the sign of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Practice heat safety by: Drinking plenty of water, limiting time outside in the heat of the day, dressing in loose and light colored clothing, and checking on your friends and family. Stay safe and have a marvelous day.

