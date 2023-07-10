Frontline Responders: Collinsville Community Rallies behind Summer Rae Ethridge

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On Friday June 30 a Collinsville native and West Lauderdale graduate was involved in a car crash in West Point, Mississippi while heading to work. Tragically, after days of fighting for her life Summer Rae Ethridge passed away early Sunday morning at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. news 11′s Lindsey Hall reports in tonight’s Frontline Responders, that prior to her death the Collinsville community came out in full love and support for summer and her family.

(Group Prayer: “God we are specifically praying for Summer. We are praying for her, her family and the medical team.”)

“I just think it reveals the greater point that we all have a desire and a yearning to have a relationship and a communication with the being that made us.,” said Gunner Applebee, a friend of the family “I think it’s a really special thing you can see in snippets and events like this.”

23-year-old Summer Rae Ethridge has been in a battle for her life since an automobile crash in West Point a little over a week ago. On Tuesday of this week, her hometown of Collinsville came together in a prayer rally to show support for Summer and her family.

“Coming together for them was a no brainer,” said Kim Duncan, a longtime family friend. “Summer, bless her heart has been an animal rescuer since she was five years old. It’s something she’s always wanted to do.”

Summer suffered multiple brain bleeds in the crash and was airlifted from West Point to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where she was put in a doctor induced coma. The Collinsville community quickly rallied and put their hopes in the power of prayer.

“With God on our side, we’re going to get through this,” said her step-Dad Paul Earley over a speaker from the hospital in Tupelo. “I just wanted y’all to know that we are feeling your prayers and thank y’all.”

“So if we believe that God is good and God created the world and God knows what I’m about to say before I even say it, then we must also believe that he is in control of Summer’s situation, her past and present and of her future, ” added Applebee.

(Group Prayer: “Father we pray all these things in Christ Jesus name, Amen.“)

In Collinsville, reporting for Frontline Responders, I’m Lindsey Hall, News 11.

