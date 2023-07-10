Heating up again this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Monday. I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather today because it looks like we will continue to have nice skies with a slight chance for scattered showers today.

There is a slight chance of storms pushing into our area, but it will be very scattered with most of us not even seeing a drop of rain.

Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 90s for much of this week which comes into our next issue of severe weather.

The extreme heat will be back as the second summer heat wave looks to push into our area later this week. Wednesday we will see high temperatures in the low to mid-90s but heat indices will be an issue as dew points mix with the warmer temperatures and will give us feel-like temperatures around 105 degrees.

Thursday through Saturday we will see a risk for heat indices to warm up to be around 105- 115 degrees.

Every day we will see a small chance for showers and thunderstorms but most of us won’t see a drop of rain, I would carry some rain gear just in case.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we go on throughout our week.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a low chance of development over the next 28 hours for an area of low pressure off in the North Atlantic. The probability does increase as we look over the next 7 days to about 40%. This system looks to stay far away from the continental US and far away from us here at home.

