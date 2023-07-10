Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday in a dispute over Aretha Franklin’s estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will.

The stipulation was made by attorneys for Franklin’s sons before a jury was seated in Oakland County Probate Court.

Franklin died in 2018 at age 76. But five years later, the music superstar’s estate remains unsettled. A son, Ted White II, believes a 2010 handwritten will should mainly control the estate, but two other sons, Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, are in favor of a 2014 document.

Both were found in 2019, months after Franklin died. The 2014 document was under cushions at Franklin’s home in suburban Detroit.

The brothers sat shoulder to shoulder behind their lawyers in Judge Jennifer Callaghan’s courtroom. Another brother, Clarence Franklin, is under a guardianship and apparently is not participating in the trial.

There are differences between the documents, though they both appear to indicate the sons would share income from music and copyrights, which seems to make that issue less contentious than a few others.

The 2014 version crossed out White’s name as executor and has Kecalf Franklin in his place. Kecalf Franklin and grandchildren would get his mother’s main home in Bloomfield Hills, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died but is worth much more today.

For five years, Aretha Franklin’s estate has been handled at different times by three executors, known under Michigan estate law as a personal representative. A niece, Sabrina Owens, quit in 2020, citing a “rift” among the sons.

The last public accounting filed in March showed the estate had an income of $3.9 million during the previous 12-month period and a similar amount of spending, including more than $900,000 in legal fees to various firms.

Overall assets were pegged at $4.1 million, mostly cash and real estate, though Franklin’s creative works and intellectual property were undervalued with just a nominal $1 figure.

___

Follow Ed White on Twitter at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are paying attention to the weather because we...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat today with a busy week ahead
Ed Abdella completed an 1,161 mile cycling trip around Mississippi to raise money for Merrehope.
Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi tour

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans