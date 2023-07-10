Knights of Columbus celebrate 120 years

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights of Columbus came together to celebrate the 120th anniversary of their organization. 120 years of anything is an amazing accomplishment and what better way to celebrate it than with food, memorabilia, and smiles.

Frank Polizzi, former grand knight and active member of Knights of Columbus, told us about what makes the organization so special. “Knights of Columbus is a very family oriented organization. So they have supported us with our family if and when needed. The fraternalism with members is wonderful. We get together often and just share time together and we do it while we raise money for outside charitable organizations.”, said Polizzi.

William Nix, former Grand Knight of Council 802 in Meridian Mississippi and active member, shared with News 11 what the Knights of Columbus is all about and some of their recent accomplishments. “The Knights of Columbus are a catholic men’s fraternal and social organization founded in 1882 by a young catholic priest and a group of his parishioners. We continue as a charitable and social organization. Locally we contribute over 50 thousand dollars a year to local charities.”, said Nix.

Knights of Columbus welcomes all men active in their catholic faith, as well as their families, with open arms. The organization looks to continue their chartable efforts in the community in hopes of one day celebrating another 120 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony

Latest News

If you're in the crypto market, you may want to pay attention. Dozens of Alabamians have fallen...
Alabama Securities Commission warns about “pig butchering” scams being on the rise
Allisen Corpuz hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf...
Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title
A double-wide trailer in Jasper County suffered "catastrophic damage in a fire late Sunday...
Home burned thoroughly in Jasper County
Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are paying attention to the weather because we...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat today with a busy week ahead