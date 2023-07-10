Knights of Columbus celebrate 120 years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights of Columbus came together to celebrate the 120th anniversary of their organization. 120 years of anything is an amazing accomplishment and what better way to celebrate it than with food, memorabilia, and smiles.

Frank Polizzi, former grand knight and active member of Knights of Columbus, told us about what makes the organization so special. “Knights of Columbus is a very family oriented organization. So they have supported us with our family if and when needed. The fraternalism with members is wonderful. We get together often and just share time together and we do it while we raise money for outside charitable organizations.”, said Polizzi.

William Nix, former Grand Knight of Council 802 in Meridian Mississippi and active member, shared with News 11 what the Knights of Columbus is all about and some of their recent accomplishments. “The Knights of Columbus are a catholic men’s fraternal and social organization founded in 1882 by a young catholic priest and a group of his parishioners. We continue as a charitable and social organization. Locally we contribute over 50 thousand dollars a year to local charities.”, said Nix.

Knights of Columbus welcomes all men active in their catholic faith, as well as their families, with open arms. The organization looks to continue their chartable efforts in the community in hopes of one day celebrating another 120 years.

