Man taken to UMMC after vehicle ends up on car at Ridgeland mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was transported to UMMC after his vehicle ended up on a car at the Renaissance at Colony Park on Sunday.

Lt. Eddy Addison with the Ridgeland Police Department says they received several phone calls prior to the incident of Robert Herring driving recklessly on I-55.

Once police arrived, Lt. Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and the fact Herring smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood. The results are not known at this time.

No one else was injured in the incident.

