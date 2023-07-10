MEMA: Federal assistance not yet available for Jasper, Jackson counties

Insured residents are encouraged to file insurance claims, according to MEMA. If residents have...
Insured residents are encouraged to file insurance claims, according to MEMA. If residents have already applied for FEMA assistance, no further action is needed at this time.(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reminding Jasper and Jackson County residents about the current status of receiving federal assistance following storms from the past month.

According to MEMA, no federal assistance is available for those impacted by the June storms, as MEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are verifying damage in the affected areas.

MEMA and FEMA are scheduled to verify public infrastructure damage in Jackson County, starting on Tuesday.

The deadline to apply for assistance for the June 2023 tornadoes is July 20, 2023.

MEMA said they are aware of a letter stating that FEMA assistance is available, but FEMA assistance is not available, and residents are encouraged not to apply for FEMA assistance.

Insured residents are encouraged to file insurance claims, according to MEMA. If residents have already applied for FEMA assistance, no further action is needed at this time.

MEMA said, if and when federal assistance is available, they will release that information with local leaders, media and on their social media sites.

All residents are encouraged by MEMA to also be mindful on their recovery journeys to avoid scammers and fraud.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cadaver dogs from the Harrison County Fire Department we’re used in a search for a missing man...
Dogs used in search for answers in Clarke County Sunday
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are paying attention to the weather because we...
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat today with a busy week ahead
Ed Abdella completed an 1,161 mile cycling trip around Mississippi to raise money for Merrehope.
Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi tour

Latest News

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Frontline Responders: Collinsville Community Rallies behind Summer Rae Ethridge
Terry Everett Gray, Jr., faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other...
Union Police ask for help locating ‘dangerous’ suspect
Highs are trending above average
First Alert: Severe storms Tuesday & dangerous heat ending the week