Funeral services for Mr. Alan Thomas Akin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Robert Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Dr. Raymon Leake and Brother Jack Kern will officiate. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Alan Thomas Akin, 59, of Meridian passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Alan was a lifetime resident of Meridian with a passion for moving mobile homes. He was a giving and loving husband, father, brother, son, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. He and his wife enjoyed cooking and grilling together, especially for family and friends. Alan was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Meridian since childhood. He insured his wife and daughter joined him at church each Sunday. Alan was a third-generation mobile home mover, having worked and owned a business in the industry for over 40 years. He enjoyed his extensive NASCAR collection of memorabilia. On any given Sunday, one television would be on NASCAR and the other on NFL. Alan had a saying he wanted included on his headstone, “Here Lies A Man That Gave It All Away.”

Mr. Akin is survived by his wife, Teresa Akin; his daughter, Alana Akin Camp and her husband, Eli Ryan Camp; his granddaughter, Everleigh Reese Camp; his soon to be born grandson, Alan Carter Camp; his sisters, Susan Akin-Lynch and Lisa Akin; and his nieces and nephews, Casey, Mindy, Alex (Ryan), Nathan, and Preston.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Earl B. Akin, Sr and Dorothy Akin-Little; his siblings, Earl Akin, Jr and Janet Lee Akin; his step-father, Harry Little; and his grandparents, Barbara and Rudolph Parkerson and Bernard and Pearl Akin.

Pall bearers will be Reginald Campbell, Eli Camp, George Rose, Chuck Mathis, Keith Gibson, and Corey Friend.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please contact the Akin Family to assist with memorial contributions.

The family would like to express appreciation to Corey Friend for being Alan’s close friend and caregiver.

