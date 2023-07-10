Mrs. Sara Tucker

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Union: Services for Mrs. Sara Tucker will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Visitation will be held 1:30- 3:00 prior to services at Milling Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Newton County. Bro. William Savell and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

