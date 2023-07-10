Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Stefanie Lynn Azcueta Roman will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Interment rites will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Roman, age 52, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Roman was an Administrative Assistant at Lamar School. She was of the Catholic Faith and was a member of the Catholic Community of Meridian. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs, Rascal and Jake, and quilting. She loved all of her friends and students at Lamar School, the Meridian community, and across the United States. She will be deeply missed and remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Victor M. Roman, Jr.; son, Christian Alexander Roman; parents, Steven and Betty Azcueta; brother, Steven Azcueta (Heather); and numerous other family members and friends.

Online condolences in memory of Mrs. Roman may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.