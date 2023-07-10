Reconciliation Week turns “Lemons” into “Lemonade”

Reconciliation Week Lemonade Day
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s been 20 years since a gunman at the Lockheed Martin plant in Meridian shot more than a dozen of his co-workers, killing six and then committing suicide.

Instead of holding contempt for what happened, one of the families who had a loved one killed that day, have turned that tragedy into a week of remembrance and celebration.

The annual Reconciliation Week continued Monday morning with Lemonade Day.

“My mom took the saying when life hands you a lemon, make lemonade,” said Stacey Miller, Chairperson of Reconciliation Week. “The Miller family has decided to pass out lemonade to the community members as well as to our first responders. We’ll be taking lemonade to our police department, fire department as well as the sheriff’s department.”

“When someone gives to you, the best thing is to give back,” said Asryria Grayson a volunteer and a former scholarship winner. “I know that was a big help for me going off for scholarships in order to go to college. i moved back to the town to help to give back so that’s the best thing to do.”

The recipients of the Reverend Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship awards were Charm Hunter and Ramaiya Hudner.

