Sideline View with Dale McKee

Mississippi State football will go into the 2023 football season with Zac Arnett at the helm. The New Mexico native, who takes over for the late Mike Leach, was named the head coach in December.

Arnett was the defensive coordinator last year for Leach. He will have his hands full in his first head coaching job in the SEC West as he goes up against Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze, Jim Fisher, Brian Kelly and Sam Pittman -- all who have spent years in the SEC as either assistants or head coaches.

The Bulldogs defense should be solid again this year as Arnett promoted Matt Brock from linebacker coach. So don’t expect much change of philosophy on that side of the ball. Last year’s defense allowed only 23 points per game in the high scoring SEC.

The defensive line is led by Nathan Pickering, Jaden Crumedy and Jordan Davis who are backed up by a couple of quality linebackers in Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson. The secondary will return veteran Decamerion Richardson and have several new faces, but will miss record setting Emmanuel Forbes.

The offense will have a different look this year with Arnett bringing in Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. The Bulldogs still have record setting quarterback Will Rogers, a three-year starter who has thrown for 82 touchdowns and over 10,650 yards in his MSU career. The Bulldogs would like to run the ball a little more under Arnett and stretch the field in the passing game. Vanderbilt quarterback transfer Mike Wright was brought in to back up Rogers. Rogers has several receiving targets in Jaden Walley, Rufus Harvey and Lideatrick Griffin as those three will join tight end transfers Geor’Quarious Spivey (TCU) and Tyland Goede (Georgia). The running backs Jo’quavious Marks and Simeon Price will have more rushing attempts under this year’s offense. The offensive line returns more of last year’s players but will have to run block a little more this year.

The Bulldog’s schedule is not an easy one as they will host Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Kentucky, though playing at home will hopefully help. The road conference games against A&M, Arkansas, Auburn and South Carolina will also be challenging. The Bulldogs will be favorites in all four of their non-conference games against SE Louisiana, Arizona, Western Michigan and Southern Mississippi. The Bulldogs will be gunning for their 14th consecutive bowl game this post season. The magic number to win is at least five SEC games and sweep the non-conference to go 9-3 overall to secure a warm city bid.

Short Notes

East Mississippi tops the JC Gridiron preseason poll which includes the NJCAA and California junior colleges. The Jones Bobcats were third in the poll while Mississippi Gulf Coast was ranked at No. 16 and Northwest at No. 18. The Mississippi JUCO season begins September 7, and the following week Jones travels to Scooba to battle East Mississippi.

Ole Miss junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 15th pick in the first round of the MLB draft Sunday night.

Florida junior pitcher Hurston Waldrup was drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 23rd pick in the first round. Waldrup, a Thomasville, Georgia native, played at Southern Mississippi in his first two years of college.

Mississippi State football commit Colin Houck was selected in the first round by the New York Mets with the 32nd overall pick. Houck was a 3-star quarterback out of Lilburn, Georgia. Ole Miss pitching commit Josh Knoth from Medford, New York, was the 33rd pick overall in the draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

USM pitcher Tanner Hall has been named an All-American by D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and Baseball America.

There was some sad news this week as MSU football great Johnie Cooks passed away. Cooks was the second overall NFL pick in the 1982 draft by the then Baltimore Colts.

