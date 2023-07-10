Traffic advisory for Meridian drivers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled for Highway 39 Thursday, July 13th.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the right lane between 26th Street and Old Marion Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mississippi Power will be replacing power poles in that location. Crews will also have a temporary shoulder closure on the inside southbound lane on Hwy. 39 during this same timeframe.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, pay attention and be alert for roadside crews performing work.

Stay updated on this project and others by clicking here.

