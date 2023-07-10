Twins select Hall in fourth round of MLB Draft

Tanner Hall 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional
Tanner Hall 2023 Hattiesburg Super Regional(Garrett Busby)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Minnesota Twins selected Southern Mississippi’s Tanner Hall, with the 114th overall pick, in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Hall, a unanimous All-American, was brilliant for the Golden Eagles this year, as he went 12-4 this year, with 124 strikeouts and a 2.48 Earned Run Average.

His win total in the 2023 season ranks second all time in Southern Miss Baseball history, and his 302 career strikeouts put him in a tie for third all-time for the Golden Eagles.

