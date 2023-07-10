Union Police ask for help locating ‘dangerous’ suspect

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other offenses.(Union Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Police Department is asking for information from the public to help in locating a fugitive officers describe as dangerous.

Officers said they first encountered Terry Everett Gray, Jr., 21, Saturday morning during a safety checkpoint, when he attempted to escape and struck Police Officer Michael Bliss with his car. Bliss was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gray faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other offenses.

Gray stands approximately 5′ 9″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle Gray was driving, along with a cache of drugs, ammunition and paraphernalia.

Union Police said Gray has previously been sentenced to 10 years of probation in another jurisdiction for aggravated assault, armed robbery and shooting into a dwelling.

Police said Gray should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you encounter him, do not approach, but contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477. You may also reach Investigator Stevens of the City of Union Police Department directly at 601-774-9211.

