3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple arrests were made after contraband was found in the Kemper / Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility Saturday.

Sheriff James Moore said after a family visitation, inmate Rumond Mcnair was searched prior to going back to his assigned zone in the facility. Moore said during the search, officers found that McNair was handed 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of marijuana, 8.3 grams of tobacco, 0.9 grams of paper soaked with an unknown liquid, and 2 blue-in-color MDMA (ecstasy) pills.

Moore said an investigation led to learning the contraband was handed to McNair by inmate Karicus Lewis. Moore said inmate Lewis was handed the contraband by his visitor Seneca Brenton Hayes.

McNair is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) with a bond set at $20,000 and possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) with a bond set at $20,000.

Lewis and Hayes both face charges for the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility with a bond set at $20,000 each and conspiracy to commit a crime, with a $20,000 bond for each.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.