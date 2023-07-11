Body found in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The body of a man was found on the side of the road in Meridian at 13th Avenue and 14th Street Tuesday morning.

The body was located behind the office buildings that house Alfa Insurance, Mississippi Insurance Group, and Direct General.

At 5:42 a.m. a 911 call came in, as a welfare check, alerting Meridian Police to a body on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, MPD found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators were on scene taking pictures of the grassy area behind the buildings around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.