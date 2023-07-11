Funeral services for Mrs. Bonnie Tucker will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, July 14, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Jack Giles and Mrs. Brenda Lockley officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Bonnie, 78, passed away July 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Mrs. Bonnie was a Real Estate Salesperson until she retired to take care of her daughter who had a terminal illness. She attended the Church of The Way. She loved the church and enjoyed being a member of the Prayer Team.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tom; a stepson, Tracy Tucker; stepdaughter, Stacy Tucker Walls; daughter-in-law, Shannon Coleman; her sisters Jean Ledbetter, and Joyce Holcombe; a close friend, like a sister, Betty Tucker Mitchell, and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Dunn; her son, Adrian Coleman; and her parents Allen and Eula Patterson.

We would like to thank her Gentiva Hospice Nurse, Norma Curby; C.N.A. Skylar Smith, for working with Bonnie during her illness and showing that the care, along with the Hospice Chaplain, Bob Followell and Social Worker Roger Marrell and her special friend and caregiver, Adris Randle.

The Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Benevolence Fund at Meridian Cancer Center or to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Tucker family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.