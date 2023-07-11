City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2023
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ELIZABETH HUERTA
|1981
|861 BONITA DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ROYLANDO S MCALLISTER
|1980
|918 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:10 PM on July 10, 2023, Meridian Policer responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
