Emotions run high during town hall meeting over Pickens County hospital future

Pickens County Medical Center. (Source: WBRC video)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Pickens County are questioning a state senator in a meeting Tuesday as many folks are frustrated and hoping to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center.

Many folks who spoke believe Senator Gerald Allen dropped the ball and didn’t do enough to secure the necessary $8 million needed to reopen the medical center.

Tempers exploded in Carrolton.

“People are having heart attacks on the way. They’re dying because we have to drive an hour to get medical attention,” said one frustrated resident.

“The question is why did you vote against the funding for Pickens County Medical Center,” asked Aliceville mayor Terrence Windham.

The question was directed at State Senator Gerald Allen, whom many believe failed in getting the funds passed in this year’s legislative session to re-open the medical center. Senator Allen said he did, in fact, vote for the overall general budget, but blames raw politics for getting in the way. The $8 million initially allocated got stripped away.

“As A.J. mentioned, we can’t pass bills by ourselves, OK?,” said Senator Allen.

The crowd was not pleased as more people unleashed their frustrations over the matter. One man got fed up and left. Another man, a local first responder, asked the senator a pointed question.

“Have you ever told a mother or grandmother their child is dead because we don’t have a hospital? What will it take to speed up this process?” the first responder asked.

Annie Jackson’s own sister collapsed in front of Carrolton town hall two months ago and later died. Jackson feels her sister would have had a fighting chance had the hospital been open, a hospital mere seconds from downtown Carrolton.

“Right now, my nephew doesn’t have a mom. He’s 27 years old and her only child,” said Jackson.

The town hall meeting lasted more than an hour.

Afterwards, Senator Allen insisted the medical center will not be forgotten and will try again in the next legislative session next year. He says the work has already started.

“The hospital is important. No question about that. The governor did her job and so did the house, but the senate did not because of the repercussions of so many people, so many rural hospitals in trouble and they’re saying ‘OK, what about our hospitals?”

The town hall meeting ended with a pledge by everyone to not give up the fight to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center, closed now for three years and counting.

The Alabama legislature meets next week in a special session on redistricting. State Representative A.J. McCampbell says he will consider re-introducing the hospital funding bill, but cautions it will take two-thirds of the legislative body to make it happen.

