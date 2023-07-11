Gerald Rankin McCay met his Heavenly Father on July 8, 2023 in Tupelo, MS at the Greenhouses at Traceway.

Jerry was born on February 21, 1950 to the Reverend Dorsey Hugh McCay, Sr. and Mary Helen Rankin McCay in Tupelo. He was a proud brother that fell in line as the fourth son of six.

Jerry graduated from Water Valley High School in 1968 and loved cheering on the Blue Devils. He returned home to attend the annual Watermelon Carnival whenever he could as he was proud to claim Water Valley as his hometown. Jerry then attended the University of Mississippi where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

Jerry settled with his young family in Meridian, MS in 1978 where he would go on to establish a career, stay active in community service, build lifelong friendships, and grow in his spiritual walk with the Lord at Highland Baptist Church. Jerry loved people- he loved to laugh and cutup and had an art for just showing up, everywhere, all of the time.

Jerry lead and supported many service organizations including the United Way, The Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, Mississippi Industries for the Developmentally Disabled and the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter. He excelled in his insurance career and was recognized multiple times as Rep of the Year, Top Agent and Rookie of the Year. He was awarded Meridian’s Outstanding Young Man in 1985.

Jerry was a faithful member and deacon at Highland where he served as President of the Men’s Sunday School Class, was a member of The Sanctuary Choir, The Bubba Brothers, and The Iron Men’s Breakfast group.

Jerry was blessed to have been married to the late Margaret Bates McCay for 14 years where he gained an extended family to include Stacy, Missy and Justin as well as 7 grandchildren and brother and sisters-in-laws.

Jerry had a love for sports. He played golf with a special group of friends, served as the voice of the Lamar Raider Football team for 14 years, was the MS Private School State Baseball All-Star game announcer for 13 years, and cheered on his Water Valley Blue Devils, but Jerry bled red and blue. He was a diehard Rebel and made it to as many games as possible throughout the years- and never missed a game when his youngest daughter cheered. Archie Manning had NO greater fan than Jerry McCay.

Jerry is survived by his girls, Courtney and Kelly- both of Tupelo. Courtney is married to Brad Hooker and has daughter Avery and son Hayes. Kelly is married to Larry Hill and has daughters Maddie, Sadie and Posey Richburg. He is also survived by four brothers Dorsey, Larry, Richard, and Stan; and sister in-laws, Fran, Carolyn, Midge, Renee and Michele.

Jerry was no doubt, the favorite uncle to seven nephews and six nieces and adored their 24 children. Jerry loved his role as “Daddy K” to his grand kids and was “Daddy K” to many more. He loved them so much and was so proud of each of them.

He was preceded in death by his precious Margaret, his parents, his brother Jimmy, nephew Benjie and niece April.

Pallbearers will be Jim, Brent, Scott, Tyler and John Stanley McCay, and Hayes Hooker.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Willie Greer, David Webb, Dodd Dickey, Mike Fondern, Harry Mayer, Donnie Smith, Ronnie Slay, Robert Compton, Leslie Dunn, Phil Brooks, Leonard Cobb, Jerry Jones, John Crow, Frank Evans, and David MCay.

Services will begin at 4:00 PM Friday, July 14th, at Highland Baptist Church in Meridian with Dr. Carl White officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 3:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Private Interment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Highland Baptist Church 3400 27th Street Meridian, MS 39305.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

