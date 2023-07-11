Highs temperatures are increasing above the average

Check on your loved ones
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Highs are right at average today as we do have the return of the low 90s. Once again rain will be hard to find through the day. However, stray showers and a quick downpour are possible due to a stalled front just to the south of the viewing area. Partly cloudy skies are over the area through the day.

Moreover, remember to practice heat safety because highs are trending in the upper 90s for the remainder of the week. High pressure is moving in from the Gulf helping increase the spike in highs temperatures. Make sure you have access to plenty of water and are hydrated properly.

Refer to the image provided, so you will know how to identify the sign of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Don’t forget to check on your friends and family as we can expect feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees through Saturday. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

