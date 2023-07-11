Kemper County Arrest Report July 11, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Erving Rencher 07-03-2023 Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.jpg
Erving Rencher 07-03-2023 Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.jpg
JENNIF~1.jpg
JENNIF~1.jpg
Larry Griffin 07-08-2023 Burglary-Commercial Building; Burglary-Commercial Building.jpg
Larry Griffin 07-08-2023 Burglary-Commercial Building; Burglary-Commercial Building.jpg
Jason Vick 06-19-2023 Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Jason Vick 06-19-2023 Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Courtney Moncrief 07-08-2023 No Tag; Driving on Wrong Side of Road; No Proof of Insurance; No...
Courtney Moncrief 07-08-2023 No Tag; Driving on Wrong Side of Road; No Proof of Insurance; No Seatbelt; Felony Fleeing.jpg
Lee Arthur Brown 06-21-2023 Petit Larceny.jpg
Lee Arthur Brown 06-21-2023 Petit Larceny.jpg
Star Thompson
Star Thompson
Michael Coleman 06-20-2023 Aggravated Assault.jpg
Michael Coleman 06-20-2023 Aggravated Assault.jpg
Seneca Hayes 07-10-2023 Introduction of Contraband; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.jpg
Seneca Hayes 07-10-2023 Introduction of Contraband; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.jpg
Leroy Friloux 06-22-2023 Disorderly Conduct; Public Drunk.jpg
Leroy Friloux 06-22-2023 Disorderly Conduct; Public Drunk.jpg
Wilburt Brown 06-28-2023 Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signals.jpg
Wilburt Brown 06-28-2023 Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signals.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Marion Mayor reacts to new PERS requirements
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding
A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 11, 2023
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 11, 2023
A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility