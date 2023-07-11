Meridian City Councilwoman releases emotional letter

”Dear Meridian Community,



I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with both frustration and deep sadness. Our beloved town, the place that has shaped me into the person I am today, is facing a significant challenge—one that cannot be ignored. The escalating crime in our community has reached a point where it can no longer be overlooked. It is with profound sadness that I send my condolences to the victims and their families, as they endure the pain caused by these senseless acts.



Meridian, you are my home. I was born and raised here, just like my husband and child. My love for this city runs deep, and I have dedicated my life to serving you. As a former flight attendant, I hung up my wings and rolled up my sleeves, determined to give back to the place that made me who I am.



I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a councilwoman, and I want you to know that I am fighting for you. Recently, I heard the Mayor claiming that the city council is hindering the administration by withholding funding. I want to make it clear that this is a poor excuse and 100 percent false.



As a member of the city council, I speak for myself when I say that we will do everything in our power to ensure the administration has the necessary funding and support to carry out their responsibilities. However, we cannot turn a blind eye to the lack of communication and the cries of our citizens being ignored.



Allow me to explain the duties of a city council member. One of our responsibilities is to hold the administration accountable for the day-to-day operations of our city. We must not point fingers solely at the legislative branch when it is the executive branch that has control over our everyday lives. It is our duty to demand transparency and effectiveness from the administration, ensuring that they are working in the best interest of our community.



I share your anger and frustration. I want more for our city, and that is precisely why I ran for office. However, I have noticed that many individuals in our community are reckless in their actions and statements, often driven by social media clout. We must be mindful of the information we consume, as some people are merely seeking attention and spreading false narratives.



Let us not give credence to baseless claims. If you seek answers, let us have an adult conversation. Reach out to me at 601-479-3997. I am here to listen and address your concerns. But please understand that I will not conduct official business on a platform designed for college kids. It is unprofessional, and as a true product of this community, I refuse to embarrass us with false narratives.



I cannot promise to solve every problem overnight, but I pledge to communicate with you more frequently and from the heart. You deserve the truth, and I promise to be transparent with you. I am not a gossip monger, and if you seek a soap opera, there are plenty of other platforms that cater to such entertainment. I will always keep it raw and real, unapologetically politically incorrect.



I love our community more than you can ever know. When you are mad, I am mad. When you are happy, I am happy. I am actively working on ordinances and policies to change the trajectory of our community. That is my job, and I will continue to be your voice and convey your concerns to the administration.



It is my honor and pleasure to serve you. ‘Meridian, I love you deeply. May God bless our city and guide us through these trying times.



With unwavering dedication, Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey Councilwoman of Meridian, Mississippi.”