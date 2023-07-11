New MPD camera system proposal discussed at city council work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues to follow the City of Meridian’s discussions on the purchase of body cameras and car cameras for the Meridian Police Department.

These were just some of the items recommended by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury’s Final Report released on June 23.

Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale said the officers at the police department are in support of this new camera system.

“This body camera system will be a good asset for the department because the officers, they’re trying this, wearing the camera for the trial run. They actually love the system, and hopefully, they can get into using it. They will have the rest of the officers in the department start using the system,” said Gale.

Ward 3 City Councilman Joseph Norwood spoke with News 11 about the next steps.

“In today’s work session, the police presented us the detailed information of body cameras, of how much it’s going to cost and how soon they can get them ordered. And with that, we just asked them to present us an RFP so we can put it out for bid. And they have the funding already in the Police Department with the drug-seized funds, so they already have the money. It’s just a matter of us getting two bids and finalizing it,” said Norwood.

Under this plan, the department would purchase 80 body cameras and 9 car cameras. The police department proposes a 5-year plan costing the department $600,000 dollars for the new camera system.

This would cost the department $129,000 in the first year and $106,000 in the second year.

The police department told the council members they will get the RFP, also known as a request for proposal, to them as soon as possible.

