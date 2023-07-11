New MPD camera system proposal discussed at city council work session

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues to follow the City of Meridian’s discussions on the purchase of body cameras and car cameras for the Meridian Police Department.

These were just some of the items recommended by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury’s Final Report released on June 23.

Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale said the officers at the police department are in support of this new camera system.

“This body camera system will be a good asset for the department because the officers, they’re trying this, wearing the camera for the trial run. They actually love the system, and hopefully, they can get into using it. They will have the rest of the officers in the department start using the system,” said Gale.

Ward 3 City Councilman Joseph Norwood spoke with News 11 about the next steps.

“In today’s work session, the police presented us the detailed information of body cameras, of how much it’s going to cost and how soon they can get them ordered. And with that, we just asked them to present us an RFP so we can put it out for bid. And they have the funding already in the Police Department with the drug-seized funds, so they already have the money. It’s just a matter of us getting two bids and finalizing it,” said Norwood.

Under this plan, the department would purchase 80 body cameras and 9 car cameras. The police department proposes a 5-year plan costing the department $600,000 dollars for the new camera system.

This would cost the department $129,000 in the first year and $106,000 in the second year.

The police department told the council members they will get the RFP, also known as a request for proposal, to them as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Marion Mayor reacts to new PERS requirements
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding

Latest News

New MPD camera system proposal discussed at city council work session
FILE - Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives an agency...
Mississippi removes thousands of people from Medicaid as it examines post-pandemic eligibility
Pickens County Medical Center. (Source: WBRC video)
Emotions run high during town hall meeting over Pickens County hospital future
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in Las Vegas nightclub attack
Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal on lesser charge in Vegas nightclub attack