Residents of The Meadows want answers from the city of Meridian on flood problems

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a standing room only crowd at Tuesday’s Meridian City Council work session due in large part to attendance by residents of the Meadows subdivision.

They are upset because the neighborhood in Northeast Lauderdale County has experienced flooding for the past few years--something that residents say rarely occurred in the past two decades. Several homes were flooded, including four that totaled over $150,000 worth of damages.

“In the last three years we’ve had at least three times that water has come from our neighboring industry and has come across our properties, flooding homes,” said John Temple, who was speaking on behalf of the Meadows Subdivision.

“I guess our next step is to wait and see what the city does. We have a lot of people that are struggling right now, and I hope they’ll be a positive answer soon because I really feel like people have really suffered a lot and they don’t want to deal with much more.”

No city officials commented on camera, but Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis says measures are being taken to assess what is causing the flood problems and that the Public Works Department has been notified.

