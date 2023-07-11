Salvation Army opens cooling station

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is helping people who need to beat the heat.

The Salvation Army opened a cooling station Monday. It will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm. They’re offering free cold water and an air-conditioned space for whoever needs it in response to the recent temperature spikes. These rising temperatures are becoming dangerous and could even be considered borderline lethal if the proper precautions are not taken. Salvation Army Officer of Meridian, Lt. Roy Fisher, spoke on this exact issue saying,” Exposure to extreme heat threatens the well-being of some of our neighbors. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness and those without the ability to cool the internal temperatures of their homes are at significant risk, including seniors, the disabled, and families with young children. This is a crisis, and The Salvation Army is here to help”. Those without access to shelter and water are in danger of dehydration, sunburn, heat stroke, and infections.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations of water and Gatorade to keep people hydrated. Volunteers are still welcomed to join the cause as well. The organization says that they plan to show Christ’s love with each bottle of water. For assistance, please call 601-483-6156 or visit the salvation army at 1115 25th avenue. You can also support The Salvation Army’s continued relief efforts and other community programs with a financial contribution at Donate to The Salvation Army or at salvationarmyalm.org.

