Traffic advisory for Hwy. 494, Hwy. 19 in Lauderdale County

MDOT asks drivers to slow down and be on alert for crews working in the area and for changing...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure is in effect until July 31st at the intersection of Highway 494 and Highway 19 in Lauderdale County, due to construction.

A right turn can be made from Hwy. 494 onto Hwy. 19 but no left turn, nor can a turn be made from Hwy. 19 onto Hwy. 494 while the work is in progress.

Detour signs are in place. MDOT asks drivers to slow down and be on alert for crews working in the area and for changing traffic conditions.

