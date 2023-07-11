Umbrella weather continues for Wednesday

Scattered storms are expected
Scattered storms are expected(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

July has been a wet month thus far for Meridian with close to 3″ of rain, and daily rain chances are in the forecast through this weekend. So, it’s important to carry an umbrella each day so that you don’t get caught off guard.

Wednesday, an upper-level disturbance will cross the area...enhancing our rain chances. Some morning showers are possible, but the heat of the afternoon will keep showers & storms in the mix for your PM plans. Severe storms aren’t likely, but an isolated strong storm (or an isolated severe alert) can’t be ruled out. Due to the abundant moisture in the air, plan on heavy rain if you get caught under a storm.

Depending on the timing of rain for your area, highs will range from upper 80s to low 90s... but heat indices will hover around 100 degrees. Similar highs are expected for Thursday. Yet, more seasonable highs are expected for Friday into the weekend.

Next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) will rebuild over the Southern Plains and our area. So, expect another dose of above average highs in the mid 90s with possible dangerous heat indices. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

There’s a disturbance that’s NE of Bermuda that has a moderate chance for development over the next week. Regardless of development, it won’t be a threat to our area.

