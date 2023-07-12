1 killed, 2 injured in early morning drive-by in Waynesboro, authorities say

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Waynesboro as a person is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, a person was shot and killed during a drive-by in the city around 2 a.m.

Waynesboro Police Department Public Information Officer, Don Hopkins said units were called to the scene of State Route 184 near DeepWell Energy Services and found multiple people shot. He said EMS arrived and transported the victims to Wayne General Hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, and two are in critical condition, according to Hopkins.

WPD officers were on the scene until sheriff’s office deputies arrived. Hopkins said the investigation is now in WCSO’s hands.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Jason Wiggins says information on the investigation may be available by 1 p.m.

Updates will be added as soon as more details become available.

