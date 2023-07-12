Birth worker speaks out against ADPH’s proposed rules for birth centers

ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently...
ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently proposed regulations for birthing centers.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation. Birth workers say those could get worse with the newly proposed regulations from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH creates rules for health care facilities that come under its purview. They recently proposed regulations for birthing centers.

According to the American Association of Birth Centers, “a birth center is a health care facility for childbirth where care is provided in the midwifery and wellness model.” The birth center is not a hospital.

Charity Moore had to drive an hour to give birth to her son.

“You have people like me and like most of our clients who have had traumatic experiences in the hospital,” said Moore.

Moore is in midwife school and is the vice president of the Alabama Birth Coalition. She said regulations should come from experts in her field.

“You require us to go to four-year accredited universities to get degrees in midwifery. And some of us even have master’s degrees in public health and maternal and child health,” said Moore.

The recommendations from ADPH are similar to standard health care facility rules, like having sterile rooms, safety equipment and 24-hour nurse availability.

“We’re not open to the public. All of our patients have our personal cellphone number,” said Moore. “What’s the point in having this nurse here 24/7 and then there’s not a patient here for them to care for.”

Another proposed regulation requires a birth center to contract with a hospital at least 30 minutes away. Many areas in Alabama lack hospitals which would mean a further drive to give birth.

“Folks in these health care deserts have to try 40 minutes to an hour away to a hospital, but you’re not requiring the hospitals to stay open or continue to operate their labor and delivery units in these areas,” said Moore.

When asked about the prospered regulations, ADPH sent the following statement:

“There will be a public hearing for proposed regulations for birthing centers at the Montgomery County Health Department beginning at 2pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. As part of the process for promulgating rules for any health care facility that comes under the purview of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), ADPH is conducting the hearing in compliance with Alabama law for the purpose of receiving oral and written comments from interested persons regarding the proposed birthing center rules. The process will not be complete, even at the end of the public comment period, since the rules will have to go back to the State Committee of Public Health for final approval, including any recommended changes in view of the comments filed. As the public comment period remains open until August 4, 2023, ADPH cannot provide further information at this time.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Marion Mayor reacts to new PERS requirements
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding

Latest News

Pickens County Medical Center. (Source: WBRC video)
Emotions run high during town hall meeting over Pickens County hospital future
FILE - Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives an agency...
Mississippi removes thousands of people from Medicaid as it examines post-pandemic eligibility
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award 21 business licenses on June 12, 2023.
New private entity tasked with reviewing prospective medical cannabis businesses
Adderall shortage continues around the state