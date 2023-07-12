City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2023
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KIARA HODGES
|1989
|2427 4TH AVE APT 2A MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
PETIT LARCENY
|JATORIA B MCCALEB
|1992
|1724 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|RICKY SMITH
|1961
|329 SMITH LN HEIDELBERG, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:35 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:01 AM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:11 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:41 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.