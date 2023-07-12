City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:35 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:01 AM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:11 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:41 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.