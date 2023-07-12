City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KIARA HODGES19892427 4TH AVE APT 2A MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
PETIT LARCENY
JATORIA B MCCALEB19921724 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
RICKY SMITH1961329 SMITH LN HEIDELBERG, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:35 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:01 AM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:11 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:41 PM on July 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

