Distinguished Young Women autograph party

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The distinguished young women of Mississippi are in the queen city this week preparing for the state program.

Today, family and friends were invited to visit with the girls at belle g for an autograph party this event gives participants the chance to visit with the community prior to

beginning competition. News 11 spoke with the Activities Chairman for the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, Betsy Brewer, who talked about what the

program has to offer. “The most distinguished junior girls in the state come to meridian to compete in this program and it’s just a really uplifting, confidence building

program.”, said Brewer.

The participants also attended a red carpet event style party at the MSU riley center this evening and preliminary competition begins Thursday night at 7-30 at Evangel Temple.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Everett Gray, Jr., turned himself in to Union Police Monday afternoon.
Suspect wanted by Union Police surrenders
A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
Marion Mayor reacts to new PERS requirements
Towns and cities in Mississippi prepare for new PERS funding

Latest News

Kim Robbins of Kim’s Swim invites people of all ages to come out and hop in the pool.
Kim’s Swim offers classes to all ages
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridain Braves- clipped version
Cyrus Ben sworn in for 2nd term as Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians - clipped version
Mississippi Public Service Commission launches review of Entergy’s response to June storms