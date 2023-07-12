Distinguished Young Women autograph party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The distinguished young women of Mississippi are in the queen city this week preparing for the state program.

Today, family and friends were invited to visit with the girls at belle g for an autograph party this event gives participants the chance to visit with the community prior to

beginning competition. News 11 spoke with the Activities Chairman for the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, Betsy Brewer, who talked about what the

program has to offer. “The most distinguished junior girls in the state come to meridian to compete in this program and it’s just a really uplifting, confidence building

program.”, said Brewer.

The participants also attended a red carpet event style party at the MSU riley center this evening and preliminary competition begins Thursday night at 7-30 at Evangel Temple.

