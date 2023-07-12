FIRST ALERT: A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Parts of our area sit under a Flood Watch due to rounds of heavy rain that’s expected throughout Thursday morning into early afternoon. Because of this, our area will be under a Weather Alert Day . This event is affiliated with a slow moving upper-level disturbance that could dump anywhere from 3-6″ of rain in parts of our area (locally more) as it feeds off the abundant moisture that’s present.

This potential for flooding will coincide with the morning commute for some areas, so it’s important that you have ways of getting severe alerts. If a Flash Flood warning is issued for your area, make sure to avoid traveling on the roads impacted. It’s best to take an alternate route. Even after this event ends, runoff could lead to local rivers and creeks rising...so stay vigilant. The weather should improve by late afternoon on Thursday.

Highs will range from upper 80s to low 90s....depending on when the rain leaves your area. More showers & storms are expected for Friday, but it won’t be a wash-out. Similar for this weekend. However, next week, an upper-level ridge builds in over our area. This will lead to less rain but hotter temps....climbing into the mid 90s. Of course, the humidity will make it feel like it’s well over 100 degrees. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to monitor a disturbance E/NE of Bermuda in the Atlantic. It still has a moderate chance for development, but it’s not a threat to our area.

