First Alert: Heavy rain brings a potential for flash flooding

Remember to drive drive through flooded streets
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Umbrellas are needed through the day with stray showers possible this morning. Heavy rain will move in by lunchtime and last on and off again into early Thursday morning.

Rounds of heavy rainfall brings the risk for flash flooding for the entire viewing area. Since flash flooding is possible, it is important to remember to NEVER drive through flooded streets. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11, even though we are dealing with non-severe storms the risk for severe weather is just to the north.

Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s, still trending below the average due to rain and cloud, but continue to hydrate. Highs will increase through the rest of the week. Get ready to crank those air conditioners on high. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

