Honorees and scholarship recipients recognized at Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship Luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue coverage on Reconciliation Week, the community has been celebrating the memory of the six lives lost in the Lockheed tragedy of 2003.

From that tragedy, the affected families have partnered together to form the Reconciliation Committee.

Stacey Miller, the Reconciliation Committee Chair, said hosting the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship Luncheon is one way to turn a painful memory into a positive reaction.

“Our motto is Reach, Relate, Respond. So, we want to show that we are reaching out to the community. We’re not just asking for people to give to us, we want to be a help, like my father was and so he was all about the youth. And, so that’s why we started giving out the scholarships and then we know that there’s other people in our community who are reconcilers who have the same heart that he did. And, so we want to find a small way to kind of recognize them and give them encouragement to keep going,” said Miller.

Scholarship recipient, Ramyah Hudnall, said she plans to attend the University of Southern Miss for bio-medical sciences for pre-med and is thankful to receive this honor.

“It will help me with tuition funds so that way I don’t have to take out as many loans. It’ll help me just relax. Like, well, not exactly, just relax, but like, it’ll allow me to easily transition over into university,” said Hudnall.

The committee also presented a Reconciler Award to two members of the community.

“Reconciliation in my line of work is something that we do on a daily basis. As a judge, I have to be unbiased and impartial, and I have to try to reconcile people who feel like they’ve been victimized, and they have. But at some point, even if you are a victim. We have to come together, forgive each other, and see if we can get on one accord,” said Veldore Young Graham, one of the Reconciler Award recipients.

The Reconciliation Committee also made a charitable donation to Hope Village for Children.

“At Hope Village, we have youth who have undergone some trauma in their lives and it’s our responsibility and our opportunity to help them process that and as their lemons to lemonade, it really is kind of what we do at Hope Village we help the kids understand that even though they’ve had some lemons, some tragedy happens in their lives that there’s always an opportunity to turn that around and to make lemonade,” said Terri Province, the Executive Director at Hope Village for Children.

This is the twentieth year of the commemorative anniversary themed ‘Stronger through Reconciliation’.

