Kim’s Swim offers classes to all ages

It's never too early or too late to learn a new skill.

and Kim’s swim is here to prove just that. Kim Robbins of Kim’s Swim invites people of all ages to come out and hop in the pool.

Her goal for her students is to make sure they leave her class much more confident around the pool than they came.

Because a person in the water who isn’t confident could be putting themselves in real danger.

Being an EMR and loving grandmother to Charley and Haze Caine, Dannia Harrison knows the other side of that danger well.

She spoke with News 11 about that side. “We’ve seen some stuff that most parents never want to see. It’s very critical to get your

children in swimming lessons. Depending how hard you’ve played in the water you can have one to three minutes before you’re

unresponsive and within ten minutes can be deceased.”, said Harrison.

Parents like Holly Koch have a real appreciation for the classes that her children took with Ms. Robbins and have seen results.

“He started when he was three years old, and he may not remember it but we actually went to Geyser Falls whenever

he was younger and he fell into one of the pools there and immediately knew what to do. As soon as he came out of the water,

he found the edge so fast we were so grateful that miss Kim, our aunt Kim has taught him so well. He has just blossomed in the

pool since then.”, said Koch.

Kim Robbins has been teaching Swim Classes for the past 15 years. She grew up around the water as she was on the Meridian

Swim team as a child. She believes that taking swim lessons isn’t a one and your done type of thing but something you have to

work at for a great amount of time. “You know when your child is finished. They have to be fluent. They have to be strong in

their strokes and their survival skills. So that you don’t have that worry when they grow up one day and go off with friends on

the water or boating, you have that piece of mind that is priceless.”, Robbins explained.

Young or old, if you’re interested in taking swimming lessons you can find more details at kimsswim.com.

