Major city water line breaks in York .

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - News 11 has received reports of a water line break in Sumter County.

York Mayor Willie Lake said a major water line in the city is broken and they are working to make repairs.

Mayor Lake said they will need to turn off the water for the city for about two to three hours between 6 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

