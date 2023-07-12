Man charged in Meridian murder

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of 48-year-old Tonio Matthew.

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police. His bond is set at $1 million dollars for murder and $10,000 for grand larceny.

Matthew was found shot to death on the side of the road in Meridian Tuesday morning.

Meridian Police released a statement saying they would like to thank the community for their assistance in the apprehension of Croft.

Police went on to say they cannot solve these crimes without your assistance and support.

This is a developing story.

