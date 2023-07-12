Meridian High School band camp is in full swing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Summer is coming to a close which means band students are hitting the football field so they can begin to learn their halftime shows.

It is officially crunch time for marching bands across the country as band students gather to learn marching fundamentals and drill.

The Wildcats of War band have already hit the field for this years band camp learning their halftime show but also remaining cool through this mid summers heat.

“One of the ways that we’re combating heat is we have cooling stations here. We also are out at certain times of the day, and then we’re inside for a lot of our music rehearsals. We also use the gym that has air conditioning. The gym we teach a lot of the fundamentals in the gym, and then we move them out when it’s time to work, drill, and some other marching fundamentals,” said Director of Bands, Antonio Altman.

Band camp is not only a time for students to learn. Throughout these weeks, they become one unit making sure good decisions are made that allow them to be better.

“We still a band, we still one. So we have to come together and show each other love and it just like everybody just, you know, family so. It just teach us how to, you know, be responsible, take accountability for one, you know, and they just build us together,” said Dance Captain, Armani Prichett.

One student is grateful for what the band means to him. He says that it allowed him to stay on a good path and that it keeps him out of trouble.

“Really exercising the fundamentals that we learning, you know, half the time like I’ve been, out of band we don’t like do this stuff. You know, it’s really like, you know, for me, it’s fun. I don’t know about other people, but it’s it’s fun for me it’s fun. It’s, like, really a good opportunity for all my life. It can get me places that really where I want to be. And not just out here in the streets, gun violence, anything,” said Snare Drum Player, Jaquan Hill.

This year’s halftime show put on by the Meridian Wildcats of War Band is called Travel Through Time.  This show highlights popular music dating back to the seventies to today.

