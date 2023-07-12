Meridian High School hosts a student leadership retreat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School is hosting a student leadership retreat to help students at their schools learn how to better develop skills they can take to the workforce.

“We want our students to be successful in whatever avenue they choose after high school. Whether it’s college, military, or to go straight into their careers. And, so having certain soft skills having leadership skills allows them to be able to do that,” said Tiffany Fisher, Associate Principal of MHS.

The MHS Student Leadership Retreat will meet again tomorrow, allowing students to hear from community leaders about the importance of having soft skills.

