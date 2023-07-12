MHP Troop H to host job fair Saturday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have a job fair Saturday, July 15, at Troop H headquarters in Meridian. It starts at 10 a.m.

Troop H is located at 910 Highway 80 East.

Candidates interested in being a state trooper will be able to file an application and talk with recruiters to learn about what’s required and to get questions answered about the process.

