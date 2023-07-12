MPD increases technology with the addition of drone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you should see a small black aircraft flying around the City of Meridian, the Meridian Police Department is likely on a case.

The department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and serve the community, but also keep its officers safe.

“This new addition is part of the Mayor’s plan to upgrade Meridian Police Department’s technology,” MPD Consultant Benny Dubose said.

Dubose said the drone, which was purchased with drug seizure funds, will be used to assist with police operations, and may also be used to monitor city-sponsored downtown events and other large gatherings. The drone also may be used for alerts for missing children or seniors.

Police Chief Deborah Young said the drone will be operated by three certified pilots. The department is registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.